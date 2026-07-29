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Al-Báqara
119
2:119
انا ارسلناك بالحق بشيرا ونذيرا ولا تسال عن اصحاب الجحيم ١١٩
إِنَّآ أَرْسَلْنَـٰكَ بِٱلْحَقِّ بَشِيرًۭا وَنَذِيرًۭا ۖ وَلَا تُسْـَٔلُ عَنْ أَصْحَـٰبِ ٱلْجَحِيمِ ١١٩
إِنَّآ
أَرۡسَلۡنَٰكَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
بَشِيرٗا
وَنَذِيرٗاۖ
وَلَا
تُسۡـَٔلُ
عَنۡ
أَصۡحَٰبِ
ٱلۡجَحِيمِ
١١٩
Te he enviado [¡Oh, Mujámmad!] con la verdad, como albriciador y advertidor, pero no serás preguntado sobre los que se condenen al fuego infernal.
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Aleya 2:119
Not Yours to Carry
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:119) through the Hadith
One of the heaviest burdens we can carry is thinking that another person's heart rests in our hands.
We explain.
We remind.
We encourage.
We pray.
And when nothing seems to change, we quietly wonder whether we have somehow failed.
Then Allah ﷻ says to His Messenger ﷺ:
﴿إِنَّا أَرْسَلْنَاكَ بِالْحَقِّ بَشِيرًا وَنَذِيرًا﴾
Innā arsalnāka bil-ḥaqqi bashīran wa nadhīrā.
“Indeed, W...
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