Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Báqara
11
2:11
واذا قيل لهم لا تفسدوا في الارض قالوا انما نحن مصلحون ١١
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ لَا تُفْسِدُوا۟ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّمَا نَحْنُ مُصْلِحُونَ ١١
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
لَا
تُفۡسِدُواْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّمَا
نَحۡنُ
مُصۡلِحُونَ
١١
Cuando se les dice: ¡No siembren la corrupción en la Tierra! Responden: “¡Pero si nosotros somos los que hacemos el bien!”
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Dr. Akram Kassab
Seguir
el año pasado
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:11
And when it is said to them: 'Do not make corruption on the earth,' they say: 'We are only reformers.'
One of the greatest calamities and worst characteristics of hypocrites is for one of them to stand out and say: I am the reformer, and others are corrupt! Hence, combining the corruption of the heart with ill logic and spoiled belief.
. {وَإِذَا قِیلَ لَهُمۡ لَا تُفۡسِدُوا۟ فِي ٱلۡأَرۡضِ قَالُوۤا۟ إِنَّمَا نَحۡنُ مُصۡلِحُونَ} [البَقَرَةِ: 11]
...
Ver más
15
2
Khaleda Islam
Seguir
hace 5 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 6:108, 2:11, 2:113, 2:256
'Let there be no compulsion in religion' Al-Baqara 2:256
This verse, I believe, can be applied to a variety of situations because it is not only limited to the original context. This is what this verse means to me.
1) According to this specific Quranic verse, people inherited 'freedom' / the right to choose 'right things in their lives' as one‘s human rights, regardless of race, language, ethnicity, sex, nationality, or any other position they ...
Ver más
11
2
Ashfaq Katariya
Seguir
hace 21 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:11-12, 14:42
When Oppression Feels Loud — But Allah Is Watching
There are nights when scrolling feels unbearable.
Images of children under rubble.
Mothers crying over lifeless bodies.
Fathers carrying what remains of their homes.
From Gaza to other parts of the world, oppression is not hidden anymore. It is broadcast in real time.
And sometimes the question forms quietly in the heart:
“Ya Allah… where is justice?”
But Allah already described this mental...
Ver más
16
0
Almas K.
Seguir
hace 24 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:8, 2:11-15
Today, something struck me while revisiting this passage, and I was truly amazed. It caught my attention in a way it never had before, so I thought I would share it here.
The words of Allah are an endless ocean. When we notice or discover one gem among the countless treasures, the only words that come to the tongue are: SubhanAllah!
There is such depth in the words of Allah, and such precise and consistent usage, that each time we return to them,...
Ver más
21
6
محمد اشراق
Seguir
hace 2 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:8-14
In the beginning of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah discusses the characteristics of believers, disbelievers, and hypocrites. While these verses directly address the hypocrites of Medina, and have also some other implication but following are some forms of hypocrisy in light of these verses that should be reflect on .
Ayah 8 : True Belief Requires Action
Saying 'I am Muslim' isn't enough. If I don't pray, neglect Allah's words, mistreat others, lack ...
Ver más
18
0
Sherene Mansor
Seguir
hace 5 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:11-12
و ما يشْعرون
..and they are not aware.
Always thought these verses referred only to the munafiqun. Allah isn't talking about me here. He already described me earlier in the surah as one of the mukmin.
How utterly arrogant of me!
An Ustadz pointed out that these characteristics can and do exist in people who call themselves Muslims, too, like me.
How many times have I wasted food. A creation of Allah had to be slaughtered so that I can eat ...
Ver más
13
10
Explora la comunidad de reflexión
Aleya anterior
Aleya siguiente