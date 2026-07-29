Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Báqara
103
2:103
ولو انهم امنوا واتقوا لمثوبة من عند الله خير لو كانوا يعلمون ١٠٣
وَلَوْ أَنَّهُمْ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَٱتَّقَوْا۟ لَمَثُوبَةٌۭ مِّنْ عِندِ ٱللَّهِ خَيْرٌۭ ۖ لَّوْ كَانُوا۟ يَعْلَمُونَ ١٠٣
وَلَوۡ
أَنَّهُمۡ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَٱتَّقَوۡاْ
لَمَثُوبَةٞ
مِّنۡ
عِندِ
ٱللَّهِ
خَيۡرٞۚ
لَّوۡ
كَانُواْ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٠٣
Si hubieran creído y temido devocionalmente a Dios, la recompensa de Dios hubiera sido [muy] superior, ¡si supieran!
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Aireen Akter
Seguir
hace 2 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 29:64, 39:26, 16:95, 71:4, 68:33, 29:16, 16:41, 2:103, 9:41
❝. . . if only you knew!❞
❝. . . if only they knew!❞
These rhetorical expressions recur in the Qur'an multiple times. In the fast-moving world, they are like pause buttons that freeze you all of a sudden. And from the crevices of your heart comes into being an indescribable range of emotions— are you worried? ashamed? miserable? Perhaps layers of remorse accumulate sooner than you realize. You can't respond to that deep a statement without a s...
Ver más
5
6
tareq abed
Seguir
hace 8 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:101-103
It is from the divine wisdom and of the universal laws of Allah that the one who leaves that which benefits him will be busied with that which harms him and will bring him no benefit. So whoever leaves the worship of the most merciful will be tested with the worship of false gods and whoever leaves the love and fear of God will be tested with the love and fear of other than God. And whoever leaves humbling themselves for God will be forced to...
Ver más
14
0
Explora la comunidad de reflexión
Aleya anterior
Aleya siguiente