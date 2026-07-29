Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Báqara
10
2:10
في قلوبهم مرض فزادهم الله مرضا ولهم عذاب اليم بما كانوا يكذبون ١٠
فِى قُلُوبِهِم مَّرَضٌۭ فَزَادَهُمُ ٱللَّهُ مَرَضًۭا ۖ وَلَهُمْ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌۢ بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَكْذِبُونَ ١٠
فِي
قُلُوبِهِم
مَّرَضٞ
فَزَادَهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
مَرَضٗاۖ
وَلَهُمۡ
عَذَابٌ
أَلِيمُۢ
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَكۡذِبُونَ
١٠
Sus corazones tienen una enfermedad y [por su actitud] Dios agrava aún más su enfermedad. Sufrirán un castigo doloroso por haber mentido.
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Warisha Wajid
Seguir
hace 6 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:10
In this ayah, what I learned was two things: one, that whatever we choose, either good or bad, Allah will make it so bad will get bad and good will get good. Second, by reading the story of our prophet (pbuh), I realized how much he loved us, his ummah, to the point he prayed the funeral of the hypocrite and said, "If I knew that by asking (Allah to forgive Ibn Salul) more than seventy times that He would forgive him, then I would do that." It is...
Ver más
5
2
محمد اشراق
Seguir
hace 2 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:8-14
In the beginning of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah discusses the characteristics of believers, disbelievers, and hypocrites. While these verses directly address the hypocrites of Medina, and have also some other implication but following are some forms of hypocrisy in light of these verses that should be reflect on .
Ayah 8 : True Belief Requires Action
Saying 'I am Muslim' isn't enough. If I don't pray, neglect Allah's words, mistreat others, lack ...
Ver más
18
0
Explora la comunidad de reflexión
Aleya anterior
Aleya siguiente