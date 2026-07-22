Aleyas:
165
Lugar de revelación:
La Meca
Adapted from Tafsir Ibn Ashur
Themes and purpose:
This powerful Makkan surah, revealed all at once, is a comprehensive defense of monotheism. It lays out rational proofs for Allah’s sole divinity, Divine Justice, the Prophet’s truthfulness, and the resurrection, while systematically refuting polytheism and the pre-Islamic superstitions of the Arabs especially their fabricated rulings about cattle and crops.”
Context of Revelation:
Era: Makkan by agreement. Reports of a few Madinan exceptions are weak.
Context (Unique Revelation): According to the stronger opinion, it was revealed "all at once, at night, in Makkah". This would make it the only long surah to be revealed all at once. This is most likely because it deals with establishing core beliefs and rebutting false ones, unlike surahs dealing with practical rulings (aḥkām), where it is often beneficial for them to be revealed gradually, according to needs and events.
Chronology: It has been counted as the 55th surah in the order of revelation, revealed after Sūrat al-Ḥijr and before Sūrat al-Ṣāffāt.
Name and Ayah Count:
Name: "Sūrat al-Anʿām" (Livestock). This has been its only known name since the time of the Prophet (ﷺ). The word al-anʿām is repeated six times, specifically in the context of refuting the pre-Islamic superstitions and false prohibitions the polytheists had invented regarding livestock.
Virtue: It was famously revealed accompanied by 70,000 angels chanting God’s praises (tasbīḥ and taḥmīd).
Ayah Count: 165 (Kūfan), 167 (Makkan/Madinan), or 164 (Shāmī/Baṣran).
Surah Overview: