وَهُوَ الَّذِى أَنشَأَكُم مِّن نَّفْسٍ وَحِدَةٍ (It is He Who has created you from a single person,) 6:98 in reference to Adam, peace be upon him. In another Ayah, Allah said; يَأَيُّهَا النَّاسُ اتَّقُواْ رَبَّكُمُ الَّذِى خَلَقَكُمْ مِّن نَّفْسٍ وَحِدَةٍ وَخَلَقَ مِنْهَا زَوْجَهَا وَبَثَّ مِنْهُمَا رِجَالاً كَثِيراً وَنِسَآءً (O mankind! Have Taqwa of your Lord, Who created you from a single person, and from him He created his mate, and from them both He created many men and women.)4:1 Allah said, فَمُسْتَقَرٌّ وَمُسْتَوْدَعٌ (Mustaqar and Mustawda`) Ibn Mas`ud, Ibn `Abbas, Abu `Abdur-Rahman As-Sulami, Qays bin Abu Hazim, Mujahid, `Ata', Ibrahim An-Nakha`i, Ad-Dahhak, Qatadah, As-Suddi and `Ata' Al-Khurasani and others said that, فَمُسْتَقَرٌّ (Mustaqar), `in the wombs'. They, or most of them, also said that, وَمُسْتَوْدَعٌ (And Mustawda`,) means, `in your father's loins'. Ibn Mas`ud and several others said that, Mustaqar, means residence in this life, while, Mustawda`, means the place of storage after death (the grave). Allah's statement, قَدْ فَصَّلْنَا الاٌّيَتِ لِقَوْمٍ يَفْقَهُونَ (Indeed, We have explained in detail Our revelations for people who understand.) refers to those who comprehend and understand Allah's Words and its meanings. Allah said next, وَهُوَ الَّذِى أَنزَلَ مِنَ السَّمَآءِ مَآءً (It is He Who sends down water (rain) from the sky) in due measure, as a blessing and provision for the servants, relief and means of survival for the creatures and mercy from Allah for His creation. Allah's statement, فَأَخْرَجْنَا بِهِ نَبَاتَ كُلِّ شَىْءٍ (And with it We bring forth vegetation of all kinds,) is similar to, وَجَعَلْنَا مِنَ الْمَآءِ كُلَّ شَىْءٍ حَىٍّ (And We have made from water every living thing.) 21:30 فَأَخْرَجْنَا مِنْهُ خَضِراً (and out of it We bring forth green stalks,) green produce and trees, on which We grow seeds and fruits. نُّخْرِجُ مِنْهُ حَبّاً مُّتَرَاكِباً (from which We bring forth thick clustered grain.) lined on top of each other in clusters, like an ear or spike of grain. وَمِنَ النَّخْلِ مِن طَلْعِهَا قِنْوَنٌ (And out of the date-palm and its sprouts come forth clusters) of dates دَانِيَةٌ (hanging low) Within reach and easy to pick. `Ali bin Abi Talhah Al-Walibi said that Ibn `Abbas said that, قِنْوَنٌ دَانِيَةٌ (clusters hanging low) refers to short date trees whose branches hang low, close to the ground. This was recorded by Ibn Jarir. Allah's statement وَجَنَّتٍ مِّنْ أَعْنَبٍ (and gardens of grapes,) means, We bring forth gardens of grapes. Grapes and dates are the most precious fruits to the people of Al-Hijaz (Western Arabia), and perhaps both are the best fruits in this world. Allah has reminded His servants of His favor in making these two fruits for them, when He said, وَمِن ثَمَرَتِ النَّخِيلِ وَالاٌّعْنَبِ تَتَّخِذُونَ مِنْهُ سَكَرًا وَرِزْقًا حَسَنًا (And from the fruits of date-palms and grapes, you derive strong drink and a goodly provision.) 16:67 before intoxicating drinks were prohibited, and; وَجَعَلْنَا فِيهَا جَنَّتٍ مِّن نَّخِيلٍ وَأَعْنَبٍ (And We have made therein gardens of date-palms and grapes.) 36:34. Allah said, وَالزَّيْتُونَ وَالرُّمَّانَ مُشْتَبِهاً وَغَيْرَ مُتَشَبِهٍ (olives and pomegranates, each similar yet different.) The leaves are similar in shape and appearence, yet different in the shape, and taste. And the kind of fruit each plant produces is different, according to the explanation of Qatadah and several others. Allah's statement, انْظُرُواْ إِلِى ثَمَرِهِ إِذَآ أَثْمَرَ وَيَنْعِهِ (Look at their fruits when they begin to bear, and Yan`ih.) means, when the fruits become ripe, according to Al-Bara' bin `Azib, Ibn `Abbas, Ad-Dahhak, `Ata' Al-Khurasani, As-Suddi, Qatadah and others. This Ayah means, contemplate the ability of the Creator of these fruits, Who brought them into existence after they were dry wood, and they later became grapes and dates; and similar is the case with the various colors, shapes, tastes and fragrance of whatever Allah created. Allah said, وَفِى الاٌّرْضِ قِطَعٌ مُّتَجَوِرَتٌ وَجَنَّتٌ مِّنْ أَعْنَبٍ وَزَرْعٌ وَنَخِيلٌ صِنْوَنٌ وَغَيْرُ صِنْوَنٍ يُسْقَى بِمَآءٍ وَحِدٍ وَنُفَضِّلُ بَعْضَهَا عَلَى بَعْضٍ فِى الاٍّكُلِ (And in the earth are neighbouring tracts, and gardens of vines, and green crops, and date-palms, growing out, two or three from a single stem root, or otherwise, watered with the same water, yet some of them We make better than others to eat.) 13:4 This is why Allah said here, إِنَّ فِى ذلِكُمْ (In these things there are...) O people, لاّيَتٍ (signs...) and proofs that testify to the perfect ability, wisdom and mercy of He Who created these things, لِّقَوْمٍ يُؤْمِنُونَ (for people who believe. ) in Allah and obey His Messengers.