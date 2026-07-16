Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
6:17
وان يمسسك الله بضر فلا كاشف له الا هو وان يمسسك بخير فهو على كل شيء قدير ١٧
وَإِن يَمْسَسْكَ ٱللَّهُ بِضُرٍّۢ فَلَا كَاشِفَ لَهُۥٓ إِلَّا هُوَ ۖ وَإِن يَمْسَسْكَ بِخَيْرٍۢ فَهُوَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرٌۭ ١٧

١٧

Si Dios te aflige con una desgracia, nadie excepto Él podrá librarte de ella. Pero si te agracia con una bendición, Él tiene poder sobre todas las cosas.
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.