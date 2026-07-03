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Al-An’ám
114
6:114
افغير الله ابتغي حكما وهو الذي انزل اليكم الكتاب مفصلا والذين اتيناهم الكتاب يعلمون انه منزل من ربك بالحق فلا تكونن من الممترين ١١٤
أَفَغَيْرَ ٱللَّهِ أَبْتَغِى حَكَمًۭا وَهُوَ ٱلَّذِىٓ أَنزَلَ إِلَيْكُمُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ مُفَصَّلًۭا ۚ وَٱلَّذِينَ ءَاتَيْنَـٰهُمُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ يَعْلَمُونَ أَنَّهُۥ مُنَزَّلٌۭ مِّن رَّبِّكَ بِٱلْحَقِّ ۖ فَلَا تَكُونَنَّ مِنَ ٱلْمُمْتَرِينَ ١١٤
أَفَغَيۡرَ
ٱللَّهِ
أَبۡتَغِي
حَكَمٗا
وَهُوَ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَنزَلَ
إِلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
مُفَصَّلٗاۚ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُمُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
أَنَّهُۥ
مُنَزَّلٞ
مِّن
رَّبِّكَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّۖ
فَلَا
تَكُونَنَّ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُمۡتَرِينَ
١١٤
¿Acaso debo buscar otro juez en lugar de Dios, siendo que Él es Quien ha revelado el Libro donde se detallan todas las cosas? Aquellos a quienes les concedí el Libro anteriormente saben que el Corán ha sido revelado por tu Señor con la Verdad. No seas de los indecisos.
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Aleya 6:114
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The 99 Names of Allah
God Almighty is Al-Ḥakam. The root of this word is the three-letter root ḥ-k-m (م – ك – ح), which also gives rise to His name Al-Ḥakeem. The root means ‘to prevent’ or ‘to restrain’ (المنع), and it is linked to preventing oppression; ḥikma (wisdom) also means ‘the prevention of ignorance’ (maqayis Al-lugha). Ḥukm is not only knowledge, but understanding and execution of that knowledge; it can therefore mean ‘decree’ or ‘judgment’. In Arabic, the ...
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