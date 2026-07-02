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Al-An’ám
111
6:111
۞ ولو اننا نزلنا اليهم الملايكة وكلمهم الموتى وحشرنا عليهم كل شيء قبلا ما كانوا ليومنوا الا ان يشاء الله ولاكن اكثرهم يجهلون ١١١
۞ وَلَوْ أَنَّنَا نَزَّلْنَآ إِلَيْهِمُ ٱلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةَ وَكَلَّمَهُمُ ٱلْمَوْتَىٰ وَحَشَرْنَا عَلَيْهِمْ كُلَّ شَىْءٍۢ قُبُلًۭا مَّا كَانُوا۟ لِيُؤْمِنُوٓا۟ إِلَّآ أَن يَشَآءَ ٱللَّهُ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَهُمْ يَجْهَلُونَ ١١١
۞ وَلَوۡ
أَنَّنَا
نَزَّلۡنَآ
إِلَيۡهِمُ
ٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةَ
وَكَلَّمَهُمُ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰ
وَحَشَرۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٖ
قُبُلٗا
مَّا
كَانُواْ
لِيُؤۡمِنُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
أَن
يَشَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَهُمۡ
يَجۡهَلُونَ
١١١
Aunque les hubiera enviado ángeles o hecho que los muertos les hablaran, o hubiera reunido ante ellos a todas las naciones, no habrían creído a menos que Dios lo hubiera querido. Sin embargo, la mayoría de ellos lo ignora.
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Fahim Shahriar Shuvro
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hace 2 años
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Referencias
Aleya 6:111
Once I was derailed from the path of the light, from Siratul Mustaqim. But then, Allah has 'willed' (reference to this verse) to bestow me with Hidayat and Alhamdulillah, all thanks to Allah, I’m now back again on the way to get closer to my Lord, the Most Merciful.
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