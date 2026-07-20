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Al-Ahzáb
7
33:7
واذ اخذنا من النبيين ميثاقهم ومنك ومن نوح وابراهيم وموسى وعيسى ابن مريم واخذنا منهم ميثاقا غليظا ٧
وَإِذْ أَخَذْنَا مِنَ ٱلنَّبِيِّـۧنَ مِيثَـٰقَهُمْ وَمِنكَ وَمِن نُّوحٍۢ وَإِبْرَٰهِيمَ وَمُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَى ٱبْنِ مَرْيَمَ ۖ وَأَخَذْنَا مِنْهُم مِّيثَـٰقًا غَلِيظًۭا ٧
وَإِذۡ
أَخَذۡنَا
مِنَ
ٱلنَّبِيِّـۧنَ
مِيثَٰقَهُمۡ
وَمِنكَ
وَمِن
نُّوحٖ
وَإِبۡرَٰهِيمَ
وَمُوسَىٰ
وَعِيسَى
ٱبۡنِ
مَرۡيَمَۖ
وَأَخَذۡنَا
مِنۡهُم
مِّيثَٰقًا
غَلِيظٗا
٧
Celebré una alianza con todos los Profetas, la misma que celebro contigo [¡Oh, Mujámmad!], con Noé, Abraham, Moisés y Jesús, hijo de María. Tomé de ellos un compromiso firme,
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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hace 44 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 33:15, 7:172, 2:63, 33:7, 2:83, 5:13, 33:72, 2:65, 9:111, 17:34, 4:21
Bismillah
The Qur’an shows that the story of humanity is the story of covenants. Before time and history, Allah gathered every soul and asked: 'Am I not your Lord?' and we all replied: 'Yes, we bear witness' (7:172). That first covenant is written into our nature. Whether we remember it or not, we are bound to it.
From there, covenants continued through prophets and nations. Allah entrusted Banī Isrā’īl with pledge after pledge: 'Hold firmly ...
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Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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hace 45 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 33:1-8
Bismillah
I hear the verses as if they are being spoken to me in the stillness of Madinah. Allah says to His Prophet ﷺ: do not obey the hypocrites, do not fear the disbelievers, fear only Me, trust in Me. And I feel the weight of those words sink into my own heart. How often do I let people’s opinions scare me more than the gaze of Allah? How often do I forget that His protection is enough, even if the world stands against me?
Then the verses...
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