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Al-Ahzáb
69
33:69
يا ايها الذين امنوا لا تكونوا كالذين اذوا موسى فبراه الله مما قالوا وكان عند الله وجيها ٦٩
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ لَا تَكُونُوا۟ كَٱلَّذِينَ ءَاذَوْا۟ مُوسَىٰ فَبَرَّأَهُ ٱللَّهُ مِمَّا قَالُوا۟ ۚ وَكَانَ عِندَ ٱللَّهِ وَجِيهًۭا ٦٩
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
لَا
تَكُونُواْ
كَٱلَّذِينَ
ءَاذَوۡاْ
مُوسَىٰ
فَبَرَّأَهُ
ٱللَّهُ
مِمَّا
قَالُواْۚ
وَكَانَ
عِندَ
ٱللَّهِ
وَجِيهٗا
٦٩
¡Oh, creyentes! No sean como quienes calumniaron a Moisés. Dios lo declaró inocente de lo que lo acusaban; él goza ante Dios de un rango elevado.
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Referencias
Aleya 33:69, 7:138, 7:128-129
Ep 13. Story of Musa and Life Design: The internal challenges with Bani Israel
Prophet Musa (AS) had an internal battle within his own community, which consumed his time, attention, and wellbeing.
Every activist, leader, and changemaker need to bear in mind that many times the same people you're trying to help could hurt you. After being enslaved to the pharaoh, they become a mini version of the oppressor and start hurting themselves and hurtin...
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