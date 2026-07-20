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Al-Ahzáb
6
33:6
النبي اولى بالمومنين من انفسهم وازواجه امهاتهم واولو الارحام بعضهم اولى ببعض في كتاب الله من المومنين والمهاجرين الا ان تفعلوا الى اوليايكم معروفا كان ذالك في الكتاب مسطورا ٦
ٱلنَّبِىُّ أَوْلَىٰ بِٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ مِنْ أَنفُسِهِمْ ۖ وَأَزْوَٰجُهُۥٓ أُمَّهَـٰتُهُمْ ۗ وَأُو۟لُوا۟ ٱلْأَرْحَامِ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلَىٰ بِبَعْضٍۢ فِى كِتَـٰبِ ٱللَّهِ مِنَ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَٱلْمُهَـٰجِرِينَ إِلَّآ أَن تَفْعَلُوٓا۟ إِلَىٰٓ أَوْلِيَآئِكُم مَّعْرُوفًۭا ۚ كَانَ ذَٰلِكَ فِى ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ مَسْطُورًۭا ٦
ٱلنَّبِيُّ
أَوۡلَىٰ
بِٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
مِنۡ
أَنفُسِهِمۡۖ
وَأَزۡوَٰجُهُۥٓ
أُمَّهَٰتُهُمۡۗ
وَأُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡأَرۡحَامِ
بَعۡضُهُمۡ
أَوۡلَىٰ
بِبَعۡضٖ
فِي
كِتَٰبِ
ٱللَّهِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
وَٱلۡمُهَٰجِرِينَ
إِلَّآ
أَن
تَفۡعَلُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَوۡلِيَآئِكُم
مَّعۡرُوفٗاۚ
كَانَ
ذَٰلِكَ
فِي
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
مَسۡطُورٗا
٦
El Profeta es más amado para los creyentes que ellos mismos[1]; las esposas del Profeta [deben ser respetadas como si fueran] sus madres; y según el Libro de Dios [el Corán], los parientes son quienes tienen derecho a la herencia[2], algunos en mayor proporción que otros, y no los creyentes y los emigrados, pero aun así pueden testar a favor de ellos[3]. Esto ha sido decretado y registrado en el Libro[4].
1
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Hammad Fahim
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hace 43 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 33:6
'The Prophet is closer to the believers than their own selves…' (Al-Ahzab 33:6)
This verse reminds us that love for the Prophet (peace be upon him) isn’t just emotion. it is trust, obedience, and loyalty. His guidance comes before our own desires, his wives were honoured as our mothers, and his care extended even to the debts and welfare of those without family. He (peace be upon him) once told us: 'I am closer to every believer than his own sel...
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Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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hace 45 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 33:1-8
Bismillah
I hear the verses as if they are being spoken to me in the stillness of Madinah. Allah says to His Prophet ﷺ: do not obey the hypocrites, do not fear the disbelievers, fear only Me, trust in Me. And I feel the weight of those words sink into my own heart. How often do I let people’s opinions scare me more than the gaze of Allah? How often do I forget that His protection is enough, even if the world stands against me?
Then the verses...
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