Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ahzáb
5
33:5
ادعوهم لابايهم هو اقسط عند الله فان لم تعلموا اباءهم فاخوانكم في الدين ومواليكم وليس عليكم جناح فيما اخطاتم به ولاكن ما تعمدت قلوبكم وكان الله غفورا رحيما ٥
ٱدْعُوهُمْ لِـَٔابَآئِهِمْ هُوَ أَقْسَطُ عِندَ ٱللَّهِ ۚ فَإِن لَّمْ تَعْلَمُوٓا۟ ءَابَآءَهُمْ فَإِخْوَٰنُكُمْ فِى ٱلدِّينِ وَمَوَٰلِيكُمْ ۚ وَلَيْسَ عَلَيْكُمْ جُنَاحٌۭ فِيمَآ أَخْطَأْتُم بِهِۦ وَلَـٰكِن مَّا تَعَمَّدَتْ قُلُوبُكُمْ ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ غَفُورًۭا رَّحِيمًا ٥
ٱدۡعُوهُمۡ
لِأٓبَآئِهِمۡ
هُوَ
أَقۡسَطُ
عِندَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
فَإِن
لَّمۡ
تَعۡلَمُوٓاْ
ءَابَآءَهُمۡ
فَإِخۡوَٰنُكُمۡ
فِي
ٱلدِّينِ
وَمَوَٰلِيكُمۡۚ
وَلَيۡسَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
جُنَاحٞ
فِيمَآ
أَخۡطَأۡتُم
بِهِۦ
وَلَٰكِن
مَّا
تَعَمَّدَتۡ
قُلُوبُكُمۡۚ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
غَفُورٗا
رَّحِيمًا
٥
Llámenlos [a sus hijos adoptivos] por el apellido de sus padres verdaderos, porque eso es lo más justo ante Dios; pero si no conocen a sus padres, mejor digan que ellos son sus hermanos en la religión y sus protegidos. No será considerado un pecado si lo hubieran hecho por error[1], pero sí será un pecado en caso de que lo hicieran intencionadamente. Dios es Perdonador, Misericordioso.
1
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Seguir
hace 45 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 33:1-8
Bismillah
I hear the verses as if they are being spoken to me in the stillness of Madinah. Allah says to His Prophet ﷺ: do not obey the hypocrites, do not fear the disbelievers, fear only Me, trust in Me. And I feel the weight of those words sink into my own heart. How often do I let people’s opinions scare me more than the gaze of Allah? How often do I forget that His protection is enough, even if the world stands against me?
Then the verses...
Ver más
22
4
Explora la comunidad de reflexión
Aleya anterior
Aleya siguiente