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Al-Ahzáb
47
33:47
وبشر المومنين بان لهم من الله فضلا كبيرا ٤٧
وَبَشِّرِ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ بِأَنَّ لَهُم مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ فَضْلًۭا كَبِيرًۭا ٤٧
وَبَشِّرِ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
بِأَنَّ
لَهُم
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِ
فَضۡلٗا
كَبِيرٗا
٤٧
Dales a los creyentes la albricia de que recibirán un inmenso favor de Dios.
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Hammad Fahim
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Referencias
Aleya 33:45-47
Prophetic Tenderness in Dawah
Dawah isn’t about casting fear into the hearts of people with the hope that it motivate them to change. That’s not how the Prophet ﷺ approached it. His Dawah was balanced - it involved both positive encouragement and gentle warnings. It was predicated on the basis of wisdom, mercy, and a deep understanding of the human soul.
A shaykh once told me about a khutbah he gave. His focus was on Allah’s forgiveness, on the...
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Rushana Roberts
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Aleya 33:47-48
Asalaamu Alaykum Wa Rahmatulaahi Wa Barakaatuh
A new beginning for me is when Allahu Ta'ala gives me life after death every day when I awake from sleep, from one salaah to another. As every second of our lives is a step closer to Death. Can we say that we are absolutely prepared?
A new beginning is not this life but what Allah has prepared for the most grateful, patient, obedient, and humble. Are we ready, you will be with the ONE you love........
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