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Al-Ahzáb
40
33:40
ما كان محمد ابا احد من رجالكم ولاكن رسول الله وخاتم النبيين وكان الله بكل شيء عليما ٤٠
مَّا كَانَ مُحَمَّدٌ أَبَآ أَحَدٍۢ مِّن رِّجَالِكُمْ وَلَـٰكِن رَّسُولَ ٱللَّهِ وَخَاتَمَ ٱلنَّبِيِّـۧنَ ۗ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ بِكُلِّ شَىْءٍ عَلِيمًۭا ٤٠
مَّا
كَانَ
مُحَمَّدٌ
أَبَآ
أَحَدٖ
مِّن
رِّجَالِكُمۡ
وَلَٰكِن
رَّسُولَ
ٱللَّهِ
وَخَاتَمَ
ٱلنَّبِيِّـۧنَۗ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِكُلِّ
شَيۡءٍ
عَلِيمٗا
٤٠
Mujámmad no es el padre de ninguno de sus hombres, sino que es el Mensajero de Dios y el sello de los Profetas[1]. Dios lo sabe todo.
1
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slave of Allah
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hace 2 años
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Referencias
Aleya 33:40
He ﷺ was the only person to be granted the journey to the 7 heavens and meet Allah SWT.
He ﷺ was the chosen man by Allah ﷻ to be the mercy for all the worlds.
He ﷺ was the last prophet sent by Allah ﷻ to the entire mankind till the day of judgement.
He ﷺ was the master of psychology and behaviour, and interpreting faces.
He ﷺ was the most eloquent speaker and well-respected member of the society.
He ﷺ was the most commendable leader in matte...
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J Yousef
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hace 8 años
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Referencias
Aleya 3:92, 2:158, 24:41, 4:35, 2:216, 33:40
Publicado en
The 99 Names of Allah
He is the All-Knowing: He knows what is and what could be, what was and what could have been. Imam Al-Ghazali, may God have mercy on him, said, 'Its perfection lies in comprehending everything by knowledge—manifest and hidden, small and large, first and last, inception and outcome.' The all-Knower even knows every leaf that falls. He knows what our souls whisper to us and He is closer to us 'than the jugular vein'. So He knows what you are going ...
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