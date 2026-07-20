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Al-Ahzáb
39
33:39
الذين يبلغون رسالات الله ويخشونه ولا يخشون احدا الا الله وكفى بالله حسيبا ٣٩
ٱلَّذِينَ يُبَلِّغُونَ رِسَـٰلَـٰتِ ٱللَّهِ وَيَخْشَوْنَهُۥ وَلَا يَخْشَوْنَ أَحَدًا إِلَّا ٱللَّهَ ۗ وَكَفَىٰ بِٱللَّهِ حَسِيبًۭا ٣٩
ٱلَّذِينَ
يُبَلِّغُونَ
رِسَٰلَٰتِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَيَخۡشَوۡنَهُۥ
وَلَا
يَخۡشَوۡنَ
أَحَدًا
إِلَّا
ٱللَّهَۗ
وَكَفَىٰ
بِٱللَّهِ
حَسِيبٗا
٣٩
Quienes transmiten el Mensaje de Dios y tienen temor de Él, sin temer a nadie salvo a Él, sepan que Dios computa todas las obras.
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J Yousef
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hace 8 años
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Referencias
Aleya 4:6, 33:39, 4:86
Publicado en
The 99 Names of Allah
This Name comes from the root h-s-b (ح-س-ب). It means to count, calculate or to be sufficient. Thus there are two meanings to this Name: He is sufficient for us, and He accounts for everything. This Name reminds us where to place our trust and our hope. It reminds us that there is no scarcity with Him. It reminds us that if we have God, we have everything. The Prophet's Companion Umar bin Al-Khattab, may God be pleased with him, is reported to ha...
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