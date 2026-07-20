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Al-Ahzáb
28
33:28
يا ايها النبي قل لازواجك ان كنتن تردن الحياة الدنيا وزينتها فتعالين امتعكن واسرحكن سراحا جميلا ٢٨
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّبِىُّ قُل لِّأَزْوَٰجِكَ إِن كُنتُنَّ تُرِدْنَ ٱلْحَيَوٰةَ ٱلدُّنْيَا وَزِينَتَهَا فَتَعَالَيْنَ أُمَتِّعْكُنَّ وَأُسَرِّحْكُنَّ سَرَاحًۭا جَمِيلًۭا ٢٨
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّبِيُّ
قُل
لِّأَزۡوَٰجِكَ
إِن
كُنتُنَّ
تُرِدۡنَ
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةَ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
وَزِينَتَهَا
فَتَعَالَيۡنَ
أُمَتِّعۡكُنَّ
وَأُسَرِّحۡكُنَّ
سَرَاحٗا
جَمِيلٗا
٢٨
¡Oh, Profeta!, diles a tus esposas[1]: “Si prefieren la vida mundanal y sus placeres transitorios, vengan que les daré la parte de los bienes materiales que les corresponden y acordaremos un divorcio decoroso[2].
1
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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hace 40 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 33:28-29
Bismillah
Surah Al-Ahzab offers a profound framework for understanding the sacredness of marriage and family life in Islam. It portrays marriage not merely as a social contract but as a spiritual partnership built on respect, faith, and shared responsibility. The verses that address the Prophet ﷺ and his household serve as timeless reminders that dignity, humility, and devotion to Allah form the essence of a strong marital bond.
Through the P...
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