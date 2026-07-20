Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ahzáb
27
33:27
واورثكم ارضهم وديارهم واموالهم وارضا لم تطيوها وكان الله على كل شيء قديرا ٢٧
وَأَوْرَثَكُمْ أَرْضَهُمْ وَدِيَـٰرَهُمْ وَأَمْوَٰلَهُمْ وَأَرْضًۭا لَّمْ تَطَـُٔوهَا ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرًۭا ٢٧
وَأَوۡرَثَكُمۡ
أَرۡضَهُمۡ
وَدِيَٰرَهُمۡ
وَأَمۡوَٰلَهُمۡ
وَأَرۡضٗا
لَّمۡ
تَطَـُٔوهَاۚ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٗا
٢٧
[Dios] los hizo heredar sus tierras, sus hogares y sus bienes, y [los hará heredar] otras tierras que todavía ni siquiera han pisado[1]. Dios es sobre toda cosa Poderoso.
1
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Razia Zahra
Seguir
hace 4 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:155, 33:21-27
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Kind,
We have been told that we will be subject to trials and tribulations through different ways.
Whilst, we do not have a choice with many of the trials that we are or will be subject to, we do have a choice on how we will face a trial.
Many rocks will crack under pressure. Yet a few rocks that will be immersed under extreme heat and pressure will show resilience during the catastrophic climate wi...
Ver más
10
3
Explora la comunidad de reflexión
Aleya anterior
Aleya siguiente