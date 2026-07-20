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Al-Ahzáb
26
33:26
وانزل الذين ظاهروهم من اهل الكتاب من صياصيهم وقذف في قلوبهم الرعب فريقا تقتلون وتاسرون فريقا ٢٦
وَأَنزَلَ ٱلَّذِينَ ظَـٰهَرُوهُم مِّنْ أَهْلِ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ مِن صَيَاصِيهِمْ وَقَذَفَ فِى قُلُوبِهِمُ ٱلرُّعْبَ فَرِيقًۭا تَقْتُلُونَ وَتَأْسِرُونَ فَرِيقًۭا ٢٦
وَأَنزَلَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَٰهَرُوهُم
مِّنۡ
أَهۡلِ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
مِن
صَيَاصِيهِمۡ
وَقَذَفَ
فِي
قُلُوبِهِمُ
ٱلرُّعۡبَ
فَرِيقٗا
تَقۡتُلُونَ
وَتَأۡسِرُونَ
فَرِيقٗا
٢٦
Luego hizo salir de sus fortalezas a la gente del Libro[1] que había ayudado [a los idólatras], e infundió el terror en sus corazones. Por Su orden unos fueron ejecutados y otros hechos prisioneros[2].
1
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Referencias
Aleya 2:155, 33:21-27
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Kind,
We have been told that we will be subject to trials and tribulations through different ways.
Whilst, we do not have a choice with many of the trials that we are or will be subject to, we do have a choice on how we will face a trial.
Many rocks will crack under pressure. Yet a few rocks that will be immersed under extreme heat and pressure will show resilience during the catastrophic climate wi...
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