Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ahzáb
25
33:25
ورد الله الذين كفروا بغيظهم لم ينالوا خيرا وكفى الله المومنين القتال وكان الله قويا عزيزا ٢٥
وَرَدَّ ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ بِغَيْظِهِمْ لَمْ يَنَالُوا۟ خَيْرًۭا ۚ وَكَفَى ٱللَّهُ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ٱلْقِتَالَ ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ قَوِيًّا عَزِيزًۭا ٢٥
وَرَدَّ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
بِغَيۡظِهِمۡ
لَمۡ
يَنَالُواْ
خَيۡرٗاۚ
وَكَفَى
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
ٱلۡقِتَالَۚ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
قَوِيًّا
عَزِيزٗا
٢٥
Dios frustró a los incrédulos que, llenos de ira, no alcanzaron lo que se proponían, e hizo que los creyentes no entraran en combate[1]. Dios es Fuerte, Poderoso.
1
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Umm-e- Hanum
Seguir
hace 2 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 33:25, 20:8
﷽
Names are our foremost introduction through which we build connections and remember each other, but what about the names of Allah SWT, for HIM are the all beautiful names. Think about the beautiful name of Allah SWT, ٱلْقَوِيُّ meaning the one who commands all power and whose strength is unparalleled to anything else. His strength is truly unlimited and inexhaustible. Man's strength does not compare to that of Allah the Almighty.
This name is...
Ver más
6
0
Razia Zahra
Seguir
hace 4 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:155, 33:21-27
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Kind,
We have been told that we will be subject to trials and tribulations through different ways.
Whilst, we do not have a choice with many of the trials that we are or will be subject to, we do have a choice on how we will face a trial.
Many rocks will crack under pressure. Yet a few rocks that will be immersed under extreme heat and pressure will show resilience during the catastrophic climate wi...
Ver más
10
3
Explora la comunidad de reflexión
Aleya anterior
Aleya siguiente