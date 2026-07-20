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Al-Ahzáb
22
33:22
ولما راى المومنون الاحزاب قالوا هاذا ما وعدنا الله ورسوله وصدق الله ورسوله وما زادهم الا ايمانا وتسليما ٢٢
وَلَمَّا رَءَا ٱلْمُؤْمِنُونَ ٱلْأَحْزَابَ قَالُوا۟ هَـٰذَا مَا وَعَدَنَا ٱللَّهُ وَرَسُولُهُۥ وَصَدَقَ ٱللَّهُ وَرَسُولُهُۥ ۚ وَمَا زَادَهُمْ إِلَّآ إِيمَـٰنًۭا وَتَسْلِيمًۭا ٢٢
وَلَمَّا
رَءَا
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنُونَ
ٱلۡأَحۡزَابَ
قَالُواْ
هَٰذَا
مَا
وَعَدَنَا
ٱللَّهُ
وَرَسُولُهُۥ
وَصَدَقَ
ٱللَّهُ
وَرَسُولُهُۥۚ
وَمَا
زَادَهُمۡ
إِلَّآ
إِيمَٰنٗا
وَتَسۡلِيمٗا
٢٢
Cuando los creyentes vieron a los aliados dijeron: “Esto es lo que nos prometieron Dios y Su Mensajero[1], y la promesa de Dios y Su Mensajero es verdadera”. Eso no hizo sino acrecentarles la fe y la aceptación [de las órdenes de Dios].
1
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Referencias
Aleya 2:155, 33:21-27
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Kind,
We have been told that we will be subject to trials and tribulations through different ways.
Whilst, we do not have a choice with many of the trials that we are or will be subject to, we do have a choice on how we will face a trial.
Many rocks will crack under pressure. Yet a few rocks that will be immersed under extreme heat and pressure will show resilience during the catastrophic climate wi...
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