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Al-Ahzáb
2
33:2
واتبع ما يوحى اليك من ربك ان الله كان بما تعملون خبيرا ٢
وَٱتَّبِعْ مَا يُوحَىٰٓ إِلَيْكَ مِن رَّبِّكَ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ كَانَ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ خَبِيرًۭا ٢
وَٱتَّبِعۡ
مَا
يُوحَىٰٓ
إِلَيۡكَ
مِن
رَّبِّكَۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
كَانَ
بِمَا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
خَبِيرٗا
٢
Sigue lo que te ha sido revelado por tu Señor. Dios está bien informado de lo que hacen.
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Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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hace 45 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 33:1-8
Bismillah
I hear the verses as if they are being spoken to me in the stillness of Madinah. Allah says to His Prophet ﷺ: do not obey the hypocrites, do not fear the disbelievers, fear only Me, trust in Me. And I feel the weight of those words sink into my own heart. How often do I let people’s opinions scare me more than the gaze of Allah? How often do I forget that His protection is enough, even if the world stands against me?
Then the verses...
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Yousef Junior
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hace 6 años
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Aleya 33:1-3
This morning and several other times in the past few weeks was spent arduously debating with a Muslim friend of mine about Western ideas, liberalism, etc and their relationship to Islam, compatibilities, etc.
The fundemental difference in source for information:
The tradition passed down to us, and hopefully the inheritance of revelation from Allah
Vs.
The construct of modern thinkers and the human psyche; the innate superiority given to 'm...
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