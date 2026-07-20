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Al-Ahzáb
17
33:17
قل من ذا الذي يعصمكم من الله ان اراد بكم سوءا او اراد بكم رحمة ولا يجدون لهم من دون الله وليا ولا نصيرا ١٧
قُلْ مَن ذَا ٱلَّذِى يَعْصِمُكُم مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ إِنْ أَرَادَ بِكُمْ سُوٓءًا أَوْ أَرَادَ بِكُمْ رَحْمَةًۭ ۚ وَلَا يَجِدُونَ لَهُم مِّن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ وَلِيًّۭا وَلَا نَصِيرًۭا ١٧
قُلۡ
مَن
ذَا
ٱلَّذِي
يَعۡصِمُكُم
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِ
إِنۡ
أَرَادَ
بِكُمۡ
سُوٓءًا
أَوۡ
أَرَادَ
بِكُمۡ
رَحۡمَةٗۚ
وَلَا
يَجِدُونَ
لَهُم
مِّن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَلِيّٗا
وَلَا
نَصِيرٗا
١٧
Diles: “¿Quién los protegerá de Dios, si Él quisiera un mal para ustedes, o [quién puede impedir] que los colme con Su misericordia si así Lo desea? No encontrarán, fuera de Dios, quién los ayude ni quién los pueda defender”.
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Sajid Bhutta
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hace 6 años
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Aleya 33:17
Today was my first salah in the masjid and there is so much to reflect over.
When I walked in , I saw my imam's 4 year old son who I use to play with. He doesn't know about social distancing , so he screams my name and runs to me for a hug. I was hesitant because I know I can't hug him yet nor play with him yet. But how happy I was and how happy he was.
But when he saw me move away for his own good , his smile turned into a sad frown as if I ...
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