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Al-Ahzáb
15
33:15
ولقد كانوا عاهدوا الله من قبل لا يولون الادبار وكان عهد الله مسيولا ١٥
وَلَقَدْ كَانُوا۟ عَـٰهَدُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ مِن قَبْلُ لَا يُوَلُّونَ ٱلْأَدْبَـٰرَ ۚ وَكَانَ عَهْدُ ٱللَّهِ مَسْـُٔولًۭا ١٥
وَلَقَدۡ
كَانُواْ
عَٰهَدُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
لَا
يُوَلُّونَ
ٱلۡأَدۡبَٰرَۚ
وَكَانَ
عَهۡدُ
ٱللَّهِ
مَسۡـُٔولٗا
١٥
Se habían comprometido ante Dios a que no abandonarían el campo de batalla; serán preguntados por el pacto que tomaron con Dios.
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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hace 44 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 33:15, 7:172, 2:63, 33:7, 2:83, 5:13, 33:72, 2:65, 9:111, 17:34, 4:21
Bismillah
The Qur’an shows that the story of humanity is the story of covenants. Before time and history, Allah gathered every soul and asked: 'Am I not your Lord?' and we all replied: 'Yes, we bear witness' (7:172). That first covenant is written into our nature. Whether we remember it or not, we are bound to it.
From there, covenants continued through prophets and nations. Allah entrusted Banī Isrā’īl with pledge after pledge: 'Hold firmly ...
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