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Al-Ahzáb
10
33:10
اذ جاءوكم من فوقكم ومن اسفل منكم واذ زاغت الابصار وبلغت القلوب الحناجر وتظنون بالله الظنونا ١٠
إِذْ جَآءُوكُم مِّن فَوْقِكُمْ وَمِنْ أَسْفَلَ مِنكُمْ وَإِذْ زَاغَتِ ٱلْأَبْصَـٰرُ وَبَلَغَتِ ٱلْقُلُوبُ ٱلْحَنَاجِرَ وَتَظُنُّونَ بِٱللَّهِ ٱلظُّنُونَا۠ ١٠
إِذۡ
جَآءُوكُم
مِّن
فَوۡقِكُمۡ
وَمِنۡ
أَسۡفَلَ
مِنكُمۡ
وَإِذۡ
زَاغَتِ
ٱلۡأَبۡصَٰرُ
وَبَلَغَتِ
ٱلۡقُلُوبُ
ٱلۡحَنَاجِرَ
وَتَظُنُّونَ
بِٱللَّهِ
ٱلظُّنُونَا۠
١٠
[Recuerda] cuando los atacaron por la parte alta y por la parte baja [del valle], el terror desencajó sus miradas, se subieron sus corazones hasta la garganta, y tuvieron malos pensamientos sobre Dios [pensando que no socorrería a los creyentes].
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Hammad Fahim
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hace 49 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 33:10-11
Nations and individuals alike pass through times of victory and times of defeat, moments of joy and others of sorrow. In times of hardship, grief can grow so heavy that it tempts us toward despair, or even toward thinking ill of Allah and our fellow believers. That despair can freeze our actions and drain our spirit.
This is not a new scene. The Qur’an tells us that even the best of generations, scholars, leaders, and common folk faced such mome...
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