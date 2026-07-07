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51:39
فتولى بركنه وقال ساحر او مجنون ٣٩
فَتَوَلَّىٰ بِرُكْنِهِۦ وَقَالَ سَـٰحِرٌ أَوْ مَجْنُونٌۭ ٣٩

٣٩

Pero él y sus partidarios lo rechazaron y le dijeron: “Eres un hechicero o un loco”.
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