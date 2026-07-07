Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ad-Dzáriyát
35
51:35
فاخرجنا من كان فيها من المومنين ٣٥
فَأَخْرَجْنَا مَن كَانَ فِيهَا مِنَ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ٣٥
فَأَخۡرَجۡنَا
مَن
كَانَ
فِيهَا
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
٣٥
Pero debemos sacar de allí a los creyentes”.
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Ibn Kathir
وقال تعالى ههنا
"فأخرجنا من كان فيها من المؤمنين"
وهم لوط وأهل بيته إلا امرأته.