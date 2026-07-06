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Ad-Dzáriyát
30
51:30
قالوا كذالك قال ربك انه هو الحكيم العليم ٣٠
قَالُوا۟ كَذَٰلِكِ قَالَ رَبُّكِ ۖ إِنَّهُۥ هُوَ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٣٠
قَالُواْ
كَذَٰلِكِ
قَالَ
رَبُّكِۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
٣٠
Le dijeron: “Así lo ha decretado tu Señor, y Él es el Sabio, el que lo sabe todo”.
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Khaleda Begum
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hace 5 años
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Aleya 51:24-30
#BestDaysBestDeeds
Hospitality-a sunnah of Ibrahim (As) and sacrifice
We all know the importance of hospitality in our deen. But throughout my life I have seen a significant deterioration in the quality of being hospitable in people or households. The number of people from extended family, my mother knows is way bigger than i know people from my extended family and one can imagine what is the status of the next generation. Because we don’t vis...
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