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51:30
قالوا كذالك قال ربك انه هو الحكيم العليم ٣٠
قَالُوا۟ كَذَٰلِكِ قَالَ رَبُّكِ ۖ إِنَّهُۥ هُوَ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٣٠

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Le dijeron: “Así lo ha decretado tu Señor, y Él es el Sabio, el que lo sabe todo”.
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