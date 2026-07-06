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Ad-Dzáriyát
29
51:29
فاقبلت امراته في صرة فصكت وجهها وقالت عجوز عقيم ٢٩
فَأَقْبَلَتِ ٱمْرَأَتُهُۥ فِى صَرَّةٍۢ فَصَكَّتْ وَجْهَهَا وَقَالَتْ عَجُوزٌ عَقِيمٌۭ ٢٩
فَأَقۡبَلَتِ
ٱمۡرَأَتُهُۥ
فِي
صَرَّةٖ
فَصَكَّتۡ
وَجۡهَهَا
وَقَالَتۡ
عَجُوزٌ
عَقِيمٞ
٢٩
Entonces, su mujer dio un grito de sorpresa y, abofeteándose el rostro, dijo: “¡Pero si ya soy una anciana estéril!”
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Khaleda Begum
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Aleya 51:24-30
#BestDaysBestDeeds
Hospitality-a sunnah of Ibrahim (As) and sacrifice
We all know the importance of hospitality in our deen. But throughout my life I have seen a significant deterioration in the quality of being hospitable in people or households. The number of people from extended family, my mother knows is way bigger than i know people from my extended family and one can imagine what is the status of the next generation. Because we don’t vis...
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