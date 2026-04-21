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Ash-Shuará
91
26:91
وبرزت الجحيم للغاوين ٩١
وَبُرِّزَتِ ٱلْجَحِيمُ لِلْغَاوِينَ ٩١
وَبُرِّزَتِ
ٱلۡجَحِيمُ
لِلۡغَاوِينَ
٩١
El Infierno será expuesto ante los extraviados.
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العربية
Tafseer Al-Baghawi
( وبرزت )
أظهرت ،
( الجحيم للغاوين )
للكافرين .
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
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