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Yusuf
77
12:77
۞ قالوا ان يسرق فقد سرق اخ له من قبل فاسرها يوسف في نفسه ولم يبدها لهم قال انتم شر مكانا والله اعلم بما تصفون ٧٧
۞ قَالُوٓا۟ إِن يَسْرِقْ فَقَدْ سَرَقَ أَخٌۭ لَّهُۥ مِن قَبْلُ ۚ فَأَسَرَّهَا يُوسُفُ فِى نَفْسِهِۦ وَلَمْ يُبْدِهَا لَهُمْ ۚ قَالَ أَنتُمْ شَرٌّۭ مَّكَانًۭا ۖ وَٱللَّهُ أَعْلَمُ بِمَا تَصِفُونَ ٧٧
۞ قَالُوٓاْ
إِن
يَسۡرِقۡ
فَقَدۡ
سَرَقَ
أَخٞ
لَّهُۥ
مِن
قَبۡلُۚ
فَأَسَرَّهَا
يُوسُفُ
فِي
نَفۡسِهِۦ
وَلَمۡ
يُبۡدِهَا
لَهُمۡۚ
قَالَ
أَنتُمۡ
شَرّٞ
مَّكَانٗاۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
أَعۡلَمُ
بِمَا
تَصِفُونَ
٧٧
˹To distance themselves,˺ Joseph’s brothers argued, “If he has stolen, so did his ˹full˺ brother before.”
1
But Joseph suppressed his outrage—revealing nothing to them—and said ˹to himself˺, “You are in such an evil position,
2
and Allah knows best ˹the truth of˺ what you claim.”
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
A Siddiqui
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37 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 12:77
I often reflect on this ayah when I am sure someone is lying to me in a personal situation. The other party, whether child or adult, is already aware that they are not being truthful, but what they don't know is whether I bought their lie or not.
I've often found that taking time to pause before reacting has several benefits:
It forces me to practice patience and show restraint, it gives me space to check my emotions and think through my respon...
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25
10
Iraj Marjan
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 12:77, 12:39-40, 12:8
The story of Prophet Yusuf and his brothers highlights many contrasts one of those crucial differences is emotional regulation. Yusuf Aleyhisalam possessed this skill, while his brothers lacked it. This disparity enabled Yusuf (AS) to succeed in every trial, whereas his brothers remained consumed by hatred for decades (see verse 8&77), their personal growth stifled.
But how did Yusuf Aleyhisalam develop this skill? Both he and his brothers rece...
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17
12
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