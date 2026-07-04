Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Yusuf
66
12:66
قال لن ارسله معكم حتى توتون موثقا من الله لتاتنني به الا ان يحاط بكم فلما اتوه موثقهم قال الله على ما نقول وكيل ٦٦
قَالَ لَنْ أُرْسِلَهُۥ مَعَكُمْ حَتَّىٰ تُؤْتُونِ مَوْثِقًۭا مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ لَتَأْتُنَّنِى بِهِۦٓ إِلَّآ أَن يُحَاطَ بِكُمْ ۖ فَلَمَّآ ءَاتَوْهُ مَوْثِقَهُمْ قَالَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَىٰ مَا نَقُولُ وَكِيلٌۭ ٦٦
قَالَ
لَنۡ
أُرۡسِلَهُۥ
مَعَكُمۡ
حَتَّىٰ
تُؤۡتُونِ
مَوۡثِقٗا
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِ
لَتَأۡتُنَّنِي
بِهِۦٓ
إِلَّآ
أَن
يُحَاطَ
بِكُمۡۖ
فَلَمَّآ
ءَاتَوۡهُ
مَوۡثِقَهُمۡ
قَالَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَىٰ
مَا
نَقُولُ
وَكِيلٞ
٦٦
Jacob insisted, “I will not send him with you until you give me a solemn oath by Allah that you will certainly bring him back to me, unless you are totally overpowered.” Then after they had given him their oaths, he concluded, “Allah is a Witness to what we have said.”
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.