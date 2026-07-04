Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Taha
88
20:88
فاخرج لهم عجلا جسدا له خوار فقالوا هاذا الاهكم والاه موسى فنسي ٨٨
فَأَخْرَجَ لَهُمْ عِجْلًۭا جَسَدًۭا لَّهُۥ خُوَارٌۭ فَقَالُوا۟ هَـٰذَآ إِلَـٰهُكُمْ وَإِلَـٰهُ مُوسَىٰ فَنَسِىَ ٨٨
فَأَخۡرَجَ
لَهُمۡ
عِجۡلٗا
جَسَدٗا
لَّهُۥ
خُوَارٞ
فَقَالُواْ
هَٰذَآ
إِلَٰهُكُمۡ
وَإِلَٰهُ
مُوسَىٰ
فَنَسِيَ
٨٨
Then he moulded for them an idol of a calf that made a lowing sound. They said, “This is your god and the god of Moses, but Moses forgot ˹where it was˺!”
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.