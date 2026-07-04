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Taha
75
20:75
ومن ياته مومنا قد عمل الصالحات فاولايك لهم الدرجات العلى ٧٥
وَمَن يَأْتِهِۦ مُؤْمِنًۭا قَدْ عَمِلَ ٱلصَّـٰلِحَـٰتِ فَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ لَهُمُ ٱلدَّرَجَـٰتُ ٱلْعُلَىٰ ٧٥
وَمَن
يَأۡتِهِۦ
مُؤۡمِنٗا
قَدۡ
عَمِلَ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
لَهُمُ
ٱلدَّرَجَٰتُ
ٱلۡعُلَىٰ
٧٥
But whoever comes to Him as a believer, having done good, they will have the highest ranks:
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
A Siddiqui
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6 years ago
·
Referencing
Surah 108 and Ayah 5:85, 20:75-76, 10:9, 47:15
Next time you go for a hike near a river or stream, take a few minutes (if it's safe!) to close your eyes, and imagine that you are hearing the rivers that flow in Jennah.
Imagine, for a moment, that all of the pain, fatigue, and heatbreak of this dunya has been removed from you and you can finally rest in a state of tranquility and bliss. Ask Allah to admit you into His paradise.
Then open your eyes and resume back on the path, knowing that yo...
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