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Taha
73
20:73
انا امنا بربنا ليغفر لنا خطايانا وما اكرهتنا عليه من السحر والله خير وابقى ٧٣
إِنَّآ ءَامَنَّا بِرَبِّنَا لِيَغْفِرَ لَنَا خَطَـٰيَـٰنَا وَمَآ أَكْرَهْتَنَا عَلَيْهِ مِنَ ٱلسِّحْرِ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ خَيْرٌۭ وَأَبْقَىٰٓ ٧٣
إِنَّآ
ءَامَنَّا
بِرَبِّنَا
لِيَغۡفِرَ
لَنَا
خَطَٰيَٰنَا
وَمَآ
أَكۡرَهۡتَنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
مِنَ
ٱلسِّحۡرِۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
خَيۡرٞ
وَأَبۡقَىٰٓ
٧٣
Indeed, we have believed in our Lord so He may forgive our sins and that magic you have forced us to practice. And Allah is far superior ˹in reward˺ and more lasting ˹in punishment˺.”
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Tafseer Jalalayn
﴿إِنَّاۤ ءَامَنَّا بِرَبِّنَا لِیَغۡفِرَ لَنَا خَطَـٰیَـٰنَا﴾ مِنْ الْإِشْرَاك وَغَيْره ﴿وَمَاۤ أَكۡرَهۡتَنَا عَلَیۡهِ مِنَ ٱلسِّحۡرِۗ﴾ تَعَلُّمًا وَعَمَلًا لِمُعَارَضَةِ مُوسَى ﴿وَٱللَّهُ خَیۡرࣱ﴾ مِنْك ثَوَابًا إذَا أُطِيعَ ﴿وَأَبۡقَىٰۤ ٧٣﴾ مِنْك عَذَابًا إذَا عصي