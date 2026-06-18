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Muhammad
19
47:19
فاعلم انه لا الاه الا الله واستغفر لذنبك وللمومنين والمومنات والله يعلم متقلبكم ومثواكم ١٩
فَٱعْلَمْ أَنَّهُۥ لَآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّا ٱللَّهُ وَٱسْتَغْفِرْ لِذَنۢبِكَ وَلِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَٱلْمُؤْمِنَـٰتِ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ يَعْلَمُ مُتَقَلَّبَكُمْ وَمَثْوَىٰكُمْ ١٩
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So, know ˹well, O Prophet,˺ that there is no god ˹worthy of worship˺ except Allah. And seek forgiveness for your shortcomings
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and for ˹the sins of˺ the believing men and women. For Allah ˹fully˺ knows your movements and places of rest ˹O people˺.
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Tafsir Muyassar
فاعلم -أيها النبي- أنه لا معبود بحق إلا الله، واستغفر لذنبك، واستغفر للمؤمنين والمؤمنات. والله يعلم تصرفكم في يقظتكم نهارًا، ومستقركم في نومكم ليلا.