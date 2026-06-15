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Hud
45
11:45
ونادى نوح ربه فقال رب ان ابني من اهلي وان وعدك الحق وانت احكم الحاكمين ٤٥
وَنَادَىٰ نُوحٌۭ رَّبَّهُۥ فَقَالَ رَبِّ إِنَّ ٱبْنِى مِنْ أَهْلِى وَإِنَّ وَعْدَكَ ٱلْحَقُّ وَأَنتَ أَحْكَمُ ٱلْحَـٰكِمِينَ ٤٥
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Noah called out to his Lord, saying, “My Lord! Certainly my son is ˹also˺ of my family, Your promise is surely true, and You are the most just of all judges!”
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