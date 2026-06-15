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30
11:30
ويا قوم من ينصرني من الله ان طردتهم افلا تذكرون ٣٠
وَيَـٰقَوْمِ مَن يَنصُرُنِى مِنَ ٱللَّهِ إِن طَرَدتُّهُمْ ۚ أَفَلَا تَذَكَّرُونَ ٣٠
ﱛ
ﱜ
ﱝ
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ﱠ
ﱡﱢ
ﱣ
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ﱥ
O my people! Who would protect me from Allah if I were to dismiss them? Will you not then be mindful?
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