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Ash-Shu'ara
99
26:99
وما اضلنا الا المجرمون ٩٩
وَمَآ أَضَلَّنَآ إِلَّا ٱلْمُجْرِمُونَ ٩٩
ﲙ
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ﲝ
And none led us astray other than the wicked.
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العربية
Tafseer Jalalayn
﴿وَمَاۤ أَضَلَّنَاۤ﴾ عَنْ الْهُدَى ﴿إِلَّا ٱلۡمُجۡرِمُونَ ٩٩﴾ أَيْ الشَّيَاطِين أَوْ أَوَّلُونَا الَّذِينَ اقْتَدَيْنَا بِهِمْ