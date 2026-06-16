Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ash-Shu'ara
99
26:99
وما اضلنا الا المجرمون ٩٩
وَمَآ أَضَلَّنَآ إِلَّا ٱلْمُجْرِمُونَ ٩٩
ﲙ
ﲚ
ﲛ
ﲜ
ﲝ
And none led us astray other than the wicked.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
السعدي Al-Sa'di
وَمَا أَضَلَّنَا عن طريق الهدى والرشد ودعانا إلى طريق الغي والفسق إِلا الْمُجْرِمُونَ وهم الأئمة الذين يدعون إلى النار