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Ash-Shu'ara
113
26:113
ان حسابهم الا على ربي لو تشعرون ١١٣
إِنْ حِسَابُهُمْ إِلَّا عَلَىٰ رَبِّى ۖ لَوْ تَشْعُرُونَ ١١٣
ﱈ
ﱉ
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ﱌﱍ
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Their judgment is with my Lord, if you had any sense!
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