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Ash-Shu'ara
109
26:109
وما اسالكم عليه من اجر ان اجري الا على رب العالمين ١٠٩
وَمَآ أَسْـَٔلُكُمْ عَلَيْهِ مِنْ أَجْرٍ ۖ إِنْ أَجْرِىَ إِلَّا عَلَىٰ رَبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ١٠٩
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I do not ask you for any reward for this ˹message˺. My reward is only from the Lord of all worlds.
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Tafseer Jalalayn
﴿وَمَاۤ أَسۡـَٔلُكُمۡ عَلَیۡهِ﴾ عَلَى تَبْلِيغه ﴿مِنۡ أَجۡرٍۖ إِنۡ﴾ ما ﴿أَجۡرِیَ﴾ أي ثوابي ﴿إِلَّا عَلَىٰ رَبِّ ٱلۡعَـٰلَمِینَ ١٠٩﴾