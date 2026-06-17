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Ash-Shu'ara
109
26:109
وما اسالكم عليه من اجر ان اجري الا على رب العالمين ١٠٩
وَمَآ أَسْـَٔلُكُمْ عَلَيْهِ مِنْ أَجْرٍ ۖ إِنْ أَجْرِىَ إِلَّا عَلَىٰ رَبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ١٠٩
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I do not ask you for any reward for this ˹message˺. My reward is only from the Lord of all worlds.
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العربية
Tafseer Al-Baghawi
( وما أسألكم عليه من أجر إن أجري )
ثوابي ،
( إلا على رب العالمين فاتقوا الله وأطيعون )
.