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Ash-Shams
9
91:9
قد افلح من زكاها ٩
قَدْ أَفْلَحَ مَن زَكَّىٰهَا ٩
قَدۡ
أَفۡلَحَ
مَن
زَكَّىٰهَا
٩
Successful indeed is the one who purifies their soul,
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العربية
Tafsir Muyassar
You are reading a tafsir for the group of verses 91:1 to 91:10
أقسم الله بالشمس ونهارها وإشراقها ضحى، وبالقمر إذا تبعها في الطلوع والأفول، وبالنهار إذا جلَّى الظلمة وكشفها، وبالليل عندما يغطي الأرض فيكون ما عليها مظلمًا، وبالسماء وبنائها المحكم، وبالأرض وبَسْطها، وبكل نفس وإكمال الله خلقها لأداء مهمتها، فبيَّن لها طريق الشر وطريق الخير، قد فاز مَن طهَّرها ونمَّاها بالخير، وقد خسر مَن أخفى نفسه في المعاصي.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran