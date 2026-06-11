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Ash-Shams
8
91:8
فالهمها فجورها وتقواها ٨
فَأَلْهَمَهَا فُجُورَهَا وَتَقْوَىٰهَا ٨
فَأَلۡهَمَهَا
فُجُورَهَا
وَتَقۡوَىٰهَا
٨
then with ˹the knowledge of˺ right and wrong inspired it!
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العربية
Tafseer Jalalayn
﴿فَأَلۡهَمَهَا فُجُورَهَا وَتَقۡوَىٰهَا ٨﴾ بَيَّنَ لَهَا طَرِيق الْخَيْر والشر وأخر التقوى رعاية لرؤوس الآي وجواب القسم
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran