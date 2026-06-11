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Ash-Shams
12
91:12
اذ انبعث اشقاها ١٢
إِذِ ٱنۢبَعَثَ أَشْقَىٰهَا ١٢
إِذِ
ٱنۢبَعَثَ
أَشۡقَىٰهَا
١٢
when the most wicked of them was roused ˹to kill the she-camel˺.
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[
إِذِ انْبَعَثَ أَشْقَاهَا (١٢)
] كاتێك كه خراپترینی هۆزهكه كه (قهدداری كوڕی سالیف) بووه ههستا چوو ئهو حوشترهی سهربڕی كه خوای گهوره وهكو موعجیزهیهك له تاوێرهكهوه بۆی دهركردن.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran