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As-Saffat
161
37:161
فانكم وما تعبدون ١٦١
فَإِنَّكُمْ وَمَا تَعْبُدُونَ ١٦١
فَإِنَّكُمۡ
وَمَا
تَعۡبُدُونَ
١٦١
Surely you ˹pagans˺ and whatever ˹idols˺ you worship
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العربية
Al-Tafsir al-Wasit (Tantawi)
You are reading a tafsir for the group of verses 37:154 to 37:161
( مَا لَكُمْ كَيْفَ تَحْكُمُونَ ) أى : أى شئ حدث لكم ، وكيف أصدرتم هذه الأحكام الظاهرة البطلان عند كل من كان عنده أثر من عقل .