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An-Naml
33
27:33
قالوا نحن اولو قوة واولو باس شديد والامر اليك فانظري ماذا تامرين ٣٣
قَالُوا۟ نَحْنُ أُو۟لُوا۟ قُوَّةٍۢ وَأُو۟لُوا۟ بَأْسٍۢ شَدِيدٍۢ وَٱلْأَمْرُ إِلَيْكِ فَٱنظُرِى مَاذَا تَأْمُرِينَ ٣٣
قَالُواْ
نَحۡنُ
أُوْلُواْ
قُوَّةٖ
وَأُوْلُواْ
بَأۡسٖ
شَدِيدٖ
وَٱلۡأَمۡرُ
إِلَيۡكِ
فَٱنظُرِي
مَاذَا
تَأۡمُرِينَ
٣٣
They responded, “We are a people of strength and great ˹military˺ might, but the decision is yours, so decide what you will command.”
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