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An-Naml
24
27:24
وجدتها وقومها يسجدون للشمس من دون الله وزين لهم الشيطان اعمالهم فصدهم عن السبيل فهم لا يهتدون ٢٤
وَجَدتُّهَا وَقَوْمَهَا يَسْجُدُونَ لِلشَّمْسِ مِن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ وَزَيَّنَ لَهُمُ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنُ أَعْمَـٰلَهُمْ فَصَدَّهُمْ عَنِ ٱلسَّبِيلِ فَهُمْ لَا يَهْتَدُونَ ٢٤
وَجَدتُّهَا
وَقَوۡمَهَا
يَسۡجُدُونَ
لِلشَّمۡسِ
مِن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَزَيَّنَ
لَهُمُ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
أَعۡمَٰلَهُمۡ
فَصَدَّهُمۡ
عَنِ
ٱلسَّبِيلِ
فَهُمۡ
لَا
يَهۡتَدُونَ
٢٤
I found her and her people prostrating to the sun instead of Allah. For Satan has made their deeds appealing to them—hindering them from the ˹Right˺ Way and leaving them unguided—
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